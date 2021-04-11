COVID-19: Number of vax points in districts to be announced on Tuesday

National Healthcare department (NFZ) heads will inform representatives of Poland’s administrative districts on Tuesday how many COVID-19 vaccination points should be established to vaccinate the largest possible number of people, the Health Ministry’s spokesperson Wojciech Andrusiewicz told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) on Sunday.

The spokesperson said that a meeting covering this topic was taking place at the Health Ministry’s headquarters on Sunday. Mr Andrusiewicz added that the Health Ministry was preparing a pertinent analysis regarding the number of vaccination points that should be established in each district.

“A map of vaccination requirements is being composed right now. The currently functioning vaccination points are lapped over the population. Prospective vaccination points are also introduced into the analysis so as to vaccinate the population with the number of doses contracted by Poland. Some districts have already reported new vaccination points today, some have not declared any,” Mr Andrusiewicz said.

During Tuesday’s meeting, district representatives will “demonstrate the potential number of those awaiting vaccinations in their districts, how many vaccination points operate and what the vaccination would look like once mass vaccination points are opened.”

There are a total of 6,500 vaccination points currently operating in Poland. Additional ones are to be launched in Q2, among other locations, in every hospital in each district, in workplaces and specific drive-thru points.

A total of 7,635,264 vaccinations have been carried out in Poland since December 27 so far. The vaccines in use originate from Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca companies. The first batch of the Jonhson & Jonhson vaccine is to arrive in Poland next week.