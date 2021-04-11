COVID-19: 21,703 new infections in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 21,703 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,574,631 including 344,909 still active. The number of active cases was 351,657 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 245 new fatalities, of which 74 were due to COVID-19 alone and 171 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 58,421.

According to the ministry, a total of 394,193 people are quarantined, whilst 2,171,301 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 344,909 active cases of the coronavirus in Poland.

7,635,264 vaccinations have been carried out so far, including 5,529,714 with the first and 2,105,550 with the second dose.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,459 out of 4,445 available.

As of Sunday morning, as many as 136,089,330 coronavirus cases, 2,940,679 deaths and 109,484,710 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 31,869,996. Brazil has the second most with 13,445,006 cases and India third with 13,358,805.