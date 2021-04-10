President honours victims of Smolensk plane crash

President Andrzej Duda honoured the victims of the Smolensk plane crash of April 10, 2010, laying wreaths at the feet of the Smolensk Air Disaster Memorial and the Statue of President Lech Kaczyński at the Piłsudski Square in the heart of Warsaw.

Earlier on Saturday, President Andrzej Duda visited the Wawel Royal Castle in Kraków to pay homage to President Lech Kaczyński and First Lady Maria Kaczyńska who died in the crash. According to custom, the vault under the Wawel Castle is the resting place of Polish kings and outstanding statespersons such as Józef Piłsudski and, ever since April 2010, Lech and Maria Kaczyński.

Apart from President Duda, laying their wreaths during the Saturday ceremony were top state figures, including Lower House Speaker Elżbieta Witek, PM Mateusz Morawiecki, and deputy PM and leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jarosław Kaczyński — the late President Lech Kaczyński’s twin brother.

It is on Saturday, April 11, 2021, that the 11th anniversary of the tragic presidential plane crash in Smolenski is celebrated in Poland. In the air disaster, then President of Poland Lech Kaczyński and First Lady Maria Kaczyńska together with 94 top statespersons, military staff and independence struggle heroes perished when landing in Smolensk, Russia, to participate in the 70th anniversary of the Katyń massacre. Some details of the circumstances in which the tragedy unfolded remain unknown and objects of scrupulous investigations to date.