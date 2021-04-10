Poland remembers Katyn Massacre 81 years on

A ceremony commemorating over 21,500 Polish soldiers murdered by the Soviet NKVD in April of 1940 took place at the Polish War Cemetery in Katyn, Russia, on Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by Polish diplomats, led by the ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Russia, Mr. Krzysztof Krajewski. Before coming to Katyn, the delegation paid homage to the victims of the April 10, 2010 Smolensk plane crash that killed 96 Polish officials, including Poland’s President Lech Kaczynski.





81 years ago, on April 3, 1940 the NKVD began transporting Polish officers, POWs incarcerated at a camp in Kozielsk, and subsequently from other camps in Ostaszków and Starobielsk to the nearby forest in Katyn, where they were brutally murdered, one by one, with single shots to the back of their heads, over large pits dug in the forest floor. The executions lasted six weeks, from April until May of 1940. 21,768 Polish soldiers, policemen and members of intelligentsia were killed.





The commemoration ceremony began with the beating of the bell located below the ground level. The sounds escaping from the crypt symbolize the truth that shall always come out even if it was buried deep in the ground. During the event, the ambassador laid wreaths at the foot of the memorial commemorating the victims.





4,421 Polish officers, POWs of the Kozielsk camp, are buried at the 1.4 ha Polish War Cemetery in Katyń. There are six mass graves and two smaller ones, where Polish generals were laid for their final rest. Graves of Poles of different religious denominations are situated on both sides of the main alley. Another walkway surrounds the cemetery. Name plates clisting the Polish soldiers murdered by NKWD in 1940 are placed along the walkway.