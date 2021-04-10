Poland at top of EU’s bicycle manufacturers peloton

In January and February of this year, 154,000 bicycles were produced in Poland, placing the country in the fourth position in the EU, reported the Polish Economic Institute (PIE).

Last year in the corresponding period, Poland produced 155,000 bikes. This year’s drop in production has been caused by delays in component deliveries from China.

“Poland is the fourth producer of bicycles in the European Union,” wrote PIE in its Economic Weekly publication. “Between 2015 and 2019, an average of 1.12 million bicycles (per year – PAP) were produced. However in 2020, there has been a drop in production to 750,000 and the first months of 2021 indicate a similar result. In January and February combined, 154,000 bicycles were produced, as compared to 155,000 made in the same period of 2020.”

According to the Institute, the demand for bicycles worldwide has increased due to the coronavirus pandemic because they are seen as a safe means of transportation that allows to maintain social distancing.

“In Poland, nowadays, every fifth cyclist rides more frequently than before the pandemic,” commented PIE. “The waiting period for delivery of new bicycles has increased in many cities around the world due to a sharp increase in demand, and simultaneous production difficulties”.

PIE experts added that exports of bicycles have been growing faster than exports of general goods, although bicycles currently do not play a significant role in the overall export figure. “In 2020, bicycle export exceeded PLN 1 billion (EUR 220 million), which is an increase of 20 percent over 2019, however it accounted for only 0.1 percent of all Polish exports,” reported PIE. Interestingly, a new category of bicycles, electric bikes, is gaining in significance.

“In the EU, Poland is the sixth most important supplier of bicycles to other member states and ninth in the category of electric bicycles,” writes the Institute. “The largest purchasers of Polish bicycles include Germany (45 percent), and the Czech Republic (13 percent).”

The environment for bicycle production is favourable. Some of the National Recovery and Resilience Plans include bicycle-related initiatives, such as the expansion of bicycle-friendly infrastructure, development of cycle tourism, and programs encouraging purchases of electric bikes.