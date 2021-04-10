We’ll never forget his powerful voice: President on late Krzysztof Krawczyk

In his letter read out during the Saturday funeral of the late Polish musical icon Krzysztof Krawczyk, President Andrzej Duda expressed his firm conviction that Mr Krawczyk’s “powerful, unique and Polish voice ringing with a bit of nostalgia and somewhat rakish tones imbued with the joy of life and anon pensive and epic” would never be forgotten.

Read out in the Łódź Archcathedral, the presidential letter went as follows: “A great artist has passed away, one who wrote his own, distinct chapter in the history o Polish music. Millions of Poles know his songs by heart. The magnitude of [his] catchy melodies is so great that is impossible to name them in a single breath. The songs performed by Krzysztof Krawczyk continue to win the hearts of the new audience.”

The President noted that Mr Krawczyk “would always keep up to speed and transgress musical genres. He used to invite artists younger than him to collaborate. He showed them how important it is to have listeners notice a personal relationship between the artists and his songs, the joy that stemmed from the delivery and the respect for the audience.”

President Duda felt that the late icon, “sung of human habits, dreams and everyday concerns. Across the long years of professional activity, he has proven that pop music of superb quality and artistic maturity is part and parcel of national culture.”

“Despite great fame [Krzysztof Krawczyk] stayed true to himself being a loyal friend, kind-hearted and well-disposed neighbour, empathetic and a cordial person. We will never forget his powerful, unique and Polish voice ringing with a little ring of nostalgia and somewhat rakish tones imbued with the joy of life, anon pensive and epic. We will never forget the voice that infused the world with colours and rendered it a better place. We will never forget the emotions and tenderness that the deceased [musician] bestowed upon us via his music.”