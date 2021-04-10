Smolensk plane crash investigation prolonged to Dec 31 over new finds

Eleven years have passed since one of the darkest days in Poland’s history — the presidential plane crash that took the lives of then-President Lech Kaczyński, First Lady Maria Kaczyńska and 94 other people including high-ranking statespersons, top army staff and luminaries of the independence struggle — and the circumstances of the tragedy remain obnubilated despite a years-long investigation that only on Friday was prolonged until December 31, 2021.

The investigation puts a lot at stake, including the role of Russian air traffic controllers at the Smolensk airport and also how the Russian authorities were implicated in the entire event. Moreover, recent media findings showed some PO-PSL coalition politicians’ failure to take on a proactive stance and take initiative in the first weeks following the crash might have made the consequent investigation more difficult.

Overall, the investigation is to ultimately reveal whether the plane crash was just a tragic incident or an orchestrated assassination. Evidence is short, with some sources arguing the Russian authorities had their doings in making sure that the most vital clues be swept under the rug, chiefly elements of the aircraft hull.

Smoleńsk air disaster investigation extremely difficult: Justice Minister

Giving international investigators additional time

But the prolongation is far from mere stalling for time in the face of the shadowy character of the crash. The National Prosecutor’s Office ensured on Friday that “evidence-gathering actions are carried out providing new information that would allow for the exposure of the crash of the TU154m aircraft no. 101.”

It can be inferred from the data at the prosecutor’s disposal that an international team of Polish, Portuguese, Danish and Swiss scientists issued preliminary opinions regarding the origins of the injuries found during repeated post mortems of the plane crash victims.

The National Prosecutor’s Office went on to say that “the team is working on a complementary opinion. So far the prosecutor’s office has been presented with 58 such opinions. The conclusion of the International Team of Experts and the issuing of the final opinion, being the final stage of the work of the team of expert medics, will fall no sooner than by the end of 2021.”

The scale of the investigation becomes even more perceivable when one realises the abovementioned team is not the only one with its hands on the task. Meanwhile, another group comprising US, Irish, UK and Hungarian experts is continuously researching evidence materials with the sole goal to compose a jointly written opinion on the circumstances, occurrence and causes of the Tu-154M aircraft crash.

The National Prosecutor Office stressed further that a new opinion of the Criminal Research Bureau of Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW) and the Professor Jan Sehn Forensic Research Institute in Kraków (IES) had been analysed. The opinion regards to research on available audio recordings and a copy of a phonic MARS-BM register.

The National Prosecutor’s Office stressed that a team of investigators has been reiterating its urgent calls on Russian authorities regarding the provision of international legal help in the context of the investigation into the crash. The National Prosecutor’s Office also appealed for the returning of the plane remnants.

TVP to broadcast results of Polish investigation

One commission that has already concluded its investigation was led by former Defence Minister of Poland Antoni Macierewicz. Poland’s public broadcaster TVP will televise the results of the commission’s final report on Saturday, at 08:25 pm (GMT+1).

“Regarding such important matters as the clarification of the causes of the Smolensk plane crash, as a public broadcaster, TVP feels obliged to publish materials authorised by state institutions first and afterwards materials of journalistic nature,” TVP said.

“We also announce that TVP1 viewers would be able to watch the movie ‘State of Emergency’ [‘Stan zagrożenia’] directed by Ewa Stankiewicz also on Sunday, April 18, that is, on the 11th anniversary of the Presidential Couple’s funeral,” TVP added.

During Thursday’s TVP flag news service “Wiadomości”, TVP published a scan of a letter by Antoni Macierweicz addressed to TVP head Jacek Kurski.

“In the name of the [Investigative] Subcommittee… I hand over a film report on the outcome of the Subcommittee’s works, asking for it to be broadcast on the 11th anniversary of the Smolensk plane crash…,” Mr Macierweicz wrote.

The context of the investigation(s)

The Polish government of the day, led by Donald Tusk, chose not to press for an international inquiry or to activate provisions of a joint Polish-Russian agreement on investigating military accidents. Instead, it handed the investigation over to the Russian controlled MAK and based it on the Chicago Convention which only applies to civilian flights (the Smolensk flight was a military HEAD flight).

The MAK report on the crash put the full blame on the Polish pilots and completely exonerated Russian air traffic controllers. The Russians then refused to return the wreckage of the plane to the Polish authorities and limited access of Polish prosecutors to both the crash site and to witnesses. This led to suspicions of foul play. These suspicions grew as reports leaked out that there may have been a substance resembling TNT found on parts of the wreckage. Some families of the victims were outraged when it was discovered that mismatched remains of victims were placed in coffins at random.

Over the past 11 years, despite limited access to the site of the disaster and the plane itself, Poland produced a number of reports concerning the possible causes of the Smolensk, including a study conducted by the Polish committee chaired by Minister of the Interior Jerzy Miller, the report of the Chief Military Prosecutor’s Office on the contents of the black boxes, the “White Paper of the Smolensk Tragedy” prepared by the Parliamentary Committee for the Investigation of the Tu-154M plane in Smolensk on April 10, 2010, as well as the report of the Subcommittee for the Re-examination of the Smolensk Aviation Accident appointed by Poland’s Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz from the Law and Justice (PiS) party which won the elections in 2015.

The government reports written under the then coalition government of Civic Platform and the Polish Peoples’ Party (PSL), which remained firmly opposed to the late President Lech Kaczyński, listed pilot error and organisational issues as the main causes of the tragedy.

On the other hand, the reports produced by the committees associated with the Law and Justice party indicated the possibility of foul play while also underlining the omissions of the Russian side. However, none of these report versions earned universal acceptance or explained the causes of the tragedy beyond reasonable doubt.