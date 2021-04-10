Poland reports 24,856 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 749

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

Poland recorded 24,856 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 749 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 28,487 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 34,167 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 34,550 recorded the day prior, including 3,373 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,386 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 430,830 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,143,065 people have recovered.

In all, 7,485,164 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,101,160 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.