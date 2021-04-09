EC to negotiate new COVID-19 vax contract with Pfizer-BioNtech

The European Commission asked the EU Member States for permission to start talks with Pfizer-BioNtech about purchasing up to 1.8 bn doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that would be delivered in 2022 and 2023, a source quoted by Reuters news agency said.

The source said that the EU’s executive body had already decided to ask Pfizer-BioNTech and that Member States’ governments backed the plan, although there is no final approval yet.

Pfizer and BioNtech are able to produce over three bn doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2022, a spokesman for the company said. He added that the vaccines will be made in Europe.

Vaccines are to be delivered on a monthly schedule with clauses obliging the supplier to adhere to the delivery schedule. The main goal is to vaccinate 70 percent of the EU’s adult population by summer.

“If the expected amount of 107 mln vaccines from the first quarter is added to the deliveries from the second quarter 360 mln doses (…) we will have enough doses to achieve our goal,” the EC reported.

According to statistics published last week by the ECDC, the EU failed to reach its target of immunising 80 percent of health professionals by the end of March and 80 percent of people over the age of 80.

In addition, the EC is concerned about new variants of COVID-19. Therefore, at the end of March, it simplified the approval procedures for vaccines adapted to the new variants. Thanks to a smaller set of required data, the process of approving vaccines by the European Medicines Agency is expected to be faster.