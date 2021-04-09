Poland’s central bank records EUR 2.05 bn net profit in 2020

Poland’s central bank reported a PLN 9.3 bn (EUR 2.05 bn) profit in 2020 and will transfer about PLN 8.9 bn (EUR 1.96 bn) from that amount to the state budget, Adam Glapiński, the head of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said.

General government deficit below 3 pct in 2022: IMF

see more

“In 2020, the NBP reported a profit of PLN 9.3 bn … it is 19 percent more than a year ago,” Mr Glapiński told at a press conference on Friday, adding that 95 percent of the profit, or “some PLN 8.9 bn” would go to Poland’s state budget.

In 2019, the NBP posted PLN 7.83 bn (EUR 1.73 bn) in profit, of which PLN 7.44 bn (EUR 1.64 bn) went to the state budget. The remaining PLN 391 mln (EUR 86 mln) fuelled the NBP reserve fund.