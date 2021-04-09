Feline contraband: Ukrainian caught red-handed while smuggling kittens

The National Revenue Administration (KAS) officers from Medyka, a border village in the Podkarpackie Province, south-east Poland, busted a Ukrainian citizen who tried to smuggle five kittens hidden in the wall of his bus.

9 years up tree or just cat scam: feline mystery continues to baffle

see more

The animals were found during a detailed inspection of a bus entering Poland with Ukrainian registration numbers.

During the search of the luggage compartment, officers discovered a hiding place in the wall. What they found was five young Scottish fold cats, about two months old.

A spokeswoman for the Chamber of Tax Administration in Rzeszów noted that the animals were transported without the required documents by a 43-year-old citizen of Ukraine.

By the decision of the district veterinarian, the animals were transferred back to the Ukrainian side.