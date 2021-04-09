Ordinance allowing additional medical staff qualify for COVID-19 vax published

Dentists, nurses, midwives, paramedics and school hygienists will be able to qualify for vaccination against COVID-19, the ordinance of the Health Ministry published in the Polish Journal of Laws reads.

Physiotherapists, pharmacists and laboratory diagnosticians will also be able to qualify if they obtain a document confirming the completion of theoretical training, available on the e-learning platform of the Medical Center for Postgraduate Education (CMKP).

Students in the fifth or sixth year of medical studies and third year students of first-cycle nursing studies, who have obtained a document confirming qualification for vaccination, issued by the university providing this education, will also be eligible to qualify for vaccination. Students will only be able to conduct a qualification only under supervision.

The regulation also stipulates that physiotherapists, pharmacists, school hygienists and laboratory diagnosticians may vaccinate against COVID-19 if they have obtained a document confirming the completion of the theoretical training, available on the e-learning platform of the CMKP, and practical training from the program which has been approved by the CMKP.







This training includes learning to administer the vaccine by intramuscular injection and taking action in the event of a sudden allergic reaction or other life-threatening condition immediately following vaccination.

The Health Minister was able to determine the medical professions eligible for vaccination by way of an ordinance due to the amendment to the act on preventing and combating infections and infectious diseases in humans, signed by the president on April 1, 2021. Its main goal was to expand the group authorised to conduct the qualifying examination in order to rule out contraindications for the vaccination against COVID-19.