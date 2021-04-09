Milky way to health: Goat milk gains popularity in Poland

Polish goat breeders obtain about 8 mln litres of milk annually, but there is a chance for better results, as goat farms, currently with about 200,000 specimens, are constantly developing in the country.

Goat’s milk is gaining popularity due to its health properties. It contains a lot of minerals such as calcium, phosphorus and potassium. It also has a lot of vitamin A and it is easily digestible and can be drunk by lactose intolerant people.

Official statistics show that goat milk accounts for only 2 percent of the total world milk production, but statistics exclude consumption in developing countries. India is responsible for over one fifth of global export.