Poland’s central bank records EUR 2.05 bln net profit in 2020 – NBP chief

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland’s central bank reported a PLN 9.3 billion (EUR 2.05 billion) profit in 2020 and will transfer about PLN 8.9 billion (EUR 1.96 billion) from that amount to the state budget, Adam Glapinski, head of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) has said.

“In 2020, the NBP reported a profit of PLN 9.3 billion . . . it is 19 percent more than a year ago,” Glapinski told a Friday press conference, adding that 95 percent of the profit, or “some PLN 8.9 billion” would go to Poland’s state budget.

In 2019, the NBP posted PLN 7.83 billion (EUR 1.73 billion) in profit, of which PLN 7.44 billion (EUR 1.64 billion) went to the state budget. The remaining PLN 391 million (EUR 86 million) fuelled the NBP reserve fund.