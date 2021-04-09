COVID-19 pandemic situation better than expected by gov’t: President

First of all I want to inform the public, all my compatriots, that both the Prime Minister and the Health Minister informed me that the [COVID-19 pandemic] situation is better than they had expected, the Polish President Andrzej Duda said after the Cabinet Council meeting on Friday.

“I decided to convene this Cabinet Council because we are at a specific moment of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the one hand, we have very high numbers of people getting infected with the [SARS-CoV-2] coronavirus, on the other hand, we are at the stage of an advancing vaccination programme against the virus, which – I hope – will lead us to overcome the pandemic,” President Duda said.

He went on to say that they told him that “in fact, looking week to week, period to period, the number of infections is rather decreasing and that they were afraid that the situation after Easter could have been worse than it is now and that in their opinion this situation is not bad.”

One of the topics of the Cabinet Council meeting was the vaccination process. In this context, President Duda recalled that vaccines were delivered to Poland on the basis of the EU mechanism and contracts signed by the European Commission.

“There were very serious problems with the functioning of this supply system, these problems were in no way caused by the Polish authorities, the Polish government. We, like all EU Member States, relied on the effectiveness of the European Commission, unfortunately in some respects this effectiveness turned out to be questionable,” he stated.

The president also strongly emphasised that “both in terms of the number of hospital beds and the number of ventilators, Polish society can feel safe” and added that by the end of June, 20 million Poles should be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Poland’s head of the state appealed to the Poles not to underestimate symptoms typical of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. He added that the state aid for the companies stricken by the pandemic would be continued, while the high school graduation exams are to be held as planned.

The Cabinet Council is a Polish constitutional body convened by the President of Poland to discuss matters of particular importance to the state.