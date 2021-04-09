Warsaw Rising Museum presents ‘two capitals’ in span of 150 years

The Warsaw Uprising Museum presented a panorama of the capital city, made 148 years ago from the tower of the Royal Castle by Konrad Brandl. The museum also took pictures of today’s Warsaw from the same place, to compare how the buildings in the city centre have changed over the course of 150 years.

The panorama consists of 10 photos taken by Konrad Brandl, a resident of Warsaw and a photojournalist. On August 26, 1873, the photographer climbed the scaffolding of the Royal Castle tower under renovation and throughout the day, using the old photographic techniques, documented the view of the Polish capital.

According to the director of the Warsaw Rising Museum, Jan Ołdakowski, not only the city in the photos is fascinating, but also the author himself – an inventor, a person fascinated by Warsaw, passionate about making photos of the capital.

“The shooting took him 7 hours, the sunlight fell in different ways depending on the photo, so it was very difficult for us to repeat it. Nevertheless, by using a drone, we managed to photograph the same places in today’s Warsaw,” Mr Ołdakowski said.

Owing to special interactive sliders, one can compare the appearance of Warsaw from 2021 and that from 1873. There are places that look completely different, and there are also those that have preserved their historical character.

The complete set of photos with their today’s counterparts can be found on the museum’s website 1944.pl.