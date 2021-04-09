One third of over-60s have had at least the first vaccine dose – minister

Leszek Szymański/PAP

One third of Poland’s population over 60 years of age have had at least the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19, the health minister tweeted on Thursday evening.

Adam Niedzielski added that the number of first-dose shots administered to over 60s amounted to about 3.3 million with the number in that age group standing at about 10 million.

The health minister posted a graph showing the number of vaccinations by age group. According to his data, 1.24 million people above 75 have received the first shot and 830,000 people both doses. The numbers for people aged between 61 and 70 are 1.27 million and 240,000, respectively.

In total, 4,909,987 people in Poland have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,090,058 both doses, according to figures released on the government website, gov.pl.

Speaking on a private radio station on Friday, Niedzielski said regional differences in the epidemiological situation supported a regional approach to relaxing restrictions.

“In fact, the main decision-making factor currently is not even the level of disease, but the situation in hospitals and the availability of ventilators,” the minister told RMF FM. “This is the main element that differentiates regions. There are regions that cannot cope on their own and neighboring provinces help them.”

He noted that currently the north-eastern Warmminsko-Mazurskie province, where tougher restrictions were first put in place, now has the best epidemiological situation in the country, along with the eastern Podlaskie province. He added, however, that the number of daily infections per 100,000 residents there is still high at over 30.

“If we see next week that the level is below 30 then it will be a signal to take bolder steps there than in the rest of the country,” Niedzielski said.