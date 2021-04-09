Arrears of Polish restaurants well over EUR 150 million

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions have plunged Poland’s restaurant industry into financial dire straits.

“The backlog of the industry is growing,” according to BIG InfoMonitor debt register data. “During the first 11 months of the pandemic, from April (2020) to February, it increased by a tenth, to almost PLN 715 million (EUR 157 million).”

Seven out of ten companies have described their financial condition as “weak and bad”, the authors of the report wrote.

According to the Polish Gastronomy Chamber of Commerce, the sector’s losses reached an estimated PLN 30 billion (EUR 6.61 billion) last year.

The COVID-19 related restrictions affected the sector from March to May 2020 and have now been in force since October 24.