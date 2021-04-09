Virtual museum dedicated to Polish Underground State is being created

“This initiative will show the uniqueness and complexity of the Polish resistance,” the “Gazeta Polska Codziennie” (GPC) daily wrote about the virtual museum which is being created to commemorate the Polish Underground State.

Referring to the information from the Tajnepanstwo.pl website, where the virtual museum is being created, the daily pointed out that “the Polish resistance movement during World War II was a phenomenon on a global scale”. “400,000 conspiratorial soldiers, 50,000 clerks working secretly from the occupator, 1.5 million students of secret classes, and Europe’s largest secret publishing company,” the daily mentioned.

The museum will be available “24 hours a day from anywhere, in two language versions: Polish and English,” GPC wrote, adding that it will present “a story about armed struggle, but also about intelligence work, secret classes and conspiratorial publications, administrative work, social assistance or plans to rebuild the country after the war.”

According to Wojciech Dąbrowski, head of the management board of the Polish Energy Group (PGE), which is the patron of the project, “the history of the Polish Underground State is an inspiring story about the heroism, patriotism and civil courage of Poles under German occupation.”

“This museum will pay tribute to all those who risked their and their loved ones’ lives and, not only with arms in hand, but also by fulfilling their civic obligations to their homeland,” he said, quoted in the article.

According to the daily, the museum is scheduled to open in 2022. “Currently, the digitisation of historical documents in private collections, museums and archives both in Poland and abroad is ongoing,” the GPC reported.