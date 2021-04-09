COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson vaccines to reach Poland by middle of next week

The first batch of 120,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines should arrive in Poland by the middle of next week, ahead of the scheduled date,” the government’s plenipotentiary for the vaccination program, Michał Dworczyk announced on Thursday.

“For months, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has been intervening in the EU for an acceleration in the delivery of vaccines to Poland. Today, another conversation was held between the prime minister and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. The first batch of 120,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines is to be delivered to Poland by the middle of next week, ahead of the previously planned date!” Michał Dworczyk wrote on Twitter.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is the fourth such vaccine approved in the EU, after the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines.

The vaccine is already being administered in the United States and South Africa and has also been approved in Canada.