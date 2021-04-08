Independent and secure Ukraine indispensable part of Europe: FM

Independent and secure Ukraine is an indispensable part of Europe; the purpose of my visit was to assure that it is not alone in defending their sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said after visiting Kiev on Thursday.

During his visit to the capital of Ukraine, the head of Polish diplomacy met, among others, with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. The visit, according to Mr Rau, was urgent and related to “the threat to peace at the borders of Ukraine.”

The Polish FM said that during talks with Ukrainian officials he discussed the threats to peace in Europe resulting from the completion of works on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and the escalation of the security situation in the east and south of Ukraine.

“We can clearly see that this project [NS2] synchronises political, economic and military pressures. This pipeline, if launched, will create an evident and lasting threat to peace in Europe,” Mr Rau was quoted as saying in the press release.

The FM went on, saying that he and his Ukrainian interlocutors agreed that “the increase in military presence and activity along the eastern border of Ukraine and in the occupied Crimea, which we have witnessed in recent days, should be taken into account in the process of shaping and pursuing a policy of non-recognition of the annexation of Crimea and violations of the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

On the eve of the 81st anniversary of the Katyn massacre, Zbigniew Rau honoured the memory of the NKVD victims at the Polish War Cemetery in Kiev-Bykivnia and, with the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, commemorated thousands of victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine under the walls of the Mikhailovsky Council in Kiev.