Poland among China’s main EU investment sites: report

In 2020 Poland was among the leading destinations for Chinese investment in the EU, the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) said on Thursday.

The institute said the total value of Chinese investment projects in Poland last year could be estimated at around USD 1 billion (840 mln EUR). It added that the only two EU countries with more Chinese investments were Germany and France.

PIE said most of China’s investment operations in Poland were connected with two major logistic centre projects.

In 2020 China invested a total USD 7.5 billion (6.31 billion EUR) in Europe, a 44-percent drop from the preceding year, PIE said.