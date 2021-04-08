We are considering defrosting outdoor services: govt spokesman

“I hope that after April 18, at least some services, including public services, will be restored to operation,” government spokesman Piotr Müller told Polish Radio One.

The government spokesman expressed his hope that it would not be necessary to extend the pandemic restrictions fully until the end of April. “I hope that after April 18, at least some services, including public services, will be brought back into operation,” said Mr Müller. “Of course, it all depends on what the pandemic situation will look like,” he emphasised.

When asked about a possible loosening of the restrictions for the May weekend, he stated that it was too early to make binding declarations. “One of the variants we are considering is the defrosting of outdoor services,” he said adding that the experiences of the past year showed that many companies, despite clear instructions, did not follow the sanitary regime.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski announced that the pandemic restrictions will be extended until April 18. Among others, shopping malls, hairdressing and beauty salons, accommodation facilities, gyms, as well as nurseries and kindergartens will remain closed. Students will continue to learn remotely.