Russia’s propaganda makes false claims about Poland sabotaging NS2: official

In a short analysis published on social media, spokesperson of the Minister-Special Services Coordinator, Stanisław Żaryn, wrote that in recent days Russian propaganda has been publishing a lot of false content, according to which Poland has organised provocations against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Stanisław Żaryn stated that multiple articles on Russian websites contain “bogus claims that Poland sabotaged the construction site of the Russia-to-Germany gas link and carried out a direct attack on the pipeline.”

“Some of the articles warn that the Kremlin may take retaliatory actions against Poland. Based on false accusations thrown by Russia, the Kremlin’s propaganda amplifies the calls by some journalists and contributors to embark on aggressive activities against PL,” Mr Żaryn wrote.

The official also pointed out that “the Russian media outlets publish a lot of materials that mock the Polish Navy. The narratives that denigrate this component of the Polish Armed Forces are based on opinions and quotes by single Polish Internet users.”

Stanisław Żaryn stressed that these information warfare efforts aim to “solidify false accusations made against Poland, threaten the Polish society with a potential response by Russia and weaken the morale of the Polish soldiers and undermine the image of the army.”

“This… may serve Russia as a pretext for launching activities aimed at enhancing its military presence in the BalticSea region and the CEE,” he concluded.

The construction of the Russian-German gas pipeline is strongly opposed by Poland, and the Baltic States. Critics of Nord Stream 2 indicate that the project would increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and extend the Kremlin’s influence over European politics. The project is supported by Germany, Austria and several other EU Member States.