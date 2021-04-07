Football: EURO 2020 matches in Dublin in doubt, relocation possible

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has informed UEFA authorities that as it stands, it is unable to guarantee supporters’ participation in the matches of UEFA EURO 2020 in Dublin due to the COVID-19 pandemic development. At the tournament, the Polish national team is to play in the capital of Ireland against Slovakia and Sweden.

This could mean moving the meetings elsewhere and the most probable destination is England. Dublin was originally scheduled to host three group stage matches and one match in the round of 16.

“We submitted our application to UEFA today and are now waiting for a response after considering the applications from all 12 host cities,” FAI director Jonathan Hill said.

On Wednesday evening, UEFA extended the deadline for the host cities of the EURO 2020 to April 28 to adapt their scenarios to the situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and possibly increase the expected number of spectators in the stadiums.

The final decision on the stadiums is expected at the UEFA Congress on April 20.

Poland was to face Slovakia on June 14 and Sweden on June 23. In between, the Poles are set to take on Spain on June 19 in Bilbao, which has already confirmed that the matches played there will take place with the 25 percent of the maximum attendance. At the local San Mames Stadium, such a figure translates into 13,000 potential spectators.

Similar declarations as the one submitted by Bilbao have already been made by several other cities, including Amsterdam and Glasgow.