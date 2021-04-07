Poland welcomes EMA decision on AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Wednesday said that despite very rarely reported side effects, the overall benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing the coronavirus outweigh the risks.

“This is good news because as more vaccines are available on the market, the vaccination process will be continued on the largest possible scale,” head of the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves Michał Kuczmierowski has told PAP following the EMA’s announcement.

The side effects mentioned by EMA concern possible links to very rare cases of unusual blood clots associated with low blood platelets.

Kuczmierowski added that it was important that all institutions managing the vaccination process in Poland constantly monitor the situation regarding vaccines from all producers.

“The safety of vaccinations is an absolute priority for us, this applies to both pharmacological safety and distribution,” said Kuczmierowski.