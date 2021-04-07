Poland shows alternative to EU federal model: Deputy FM

Poland shows that there is an alternative to the model that is trying to impose part of the establishment in Brussels, i.e. for federalisation, a Deputy Foreign Minister Paweł Jabłoński told Polish public broadcaster TVP.

After the Hungarian ruling party Fidesz left the European People’s Party (EPP) it started talks about possible cooperation within the European Union with the Polish ruling party in Poland Law and Justice (PiS) and the Italian League. Recently, a meeting took place in Budapest including the Polish and Hungarian Prime Ministers Mateusz Morawiecki and Viktor Orbán and the head of the Italian League Matteo Salvini.

The PMs of Poland and Hungary, as well as the Italian politicians, made statements after the meeting announcing that they would cooperate “for the renaissance of Europe and its values.”

“We, as Law and Justice, the entire United Right, are in the European Parliament in the group of European Conservatives and Reformists [ECR], but we also work closely with other parties that are in other factions,” Mr Jabłoński said.

According to Mr Jabłoński, Poland shows that “there is an alternative to the model that part of the Brussels establishment is trying to impose, that is, an alternative to federalisation.”

He also noted that cooperation in the Morawiecki-Orbán-Salvini triangle will not affect Poland’s relations with Germany or France. He stressed that French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel belong to different political camps in the EP than PiS.

“Europe developed the strongest when it was an alliance of nations, cooperating but independent states, independent of each other, making decisions in accordance with their national interest, but finding an alliance where it is comprehensively beneficial for everyone,” the deputy minister said.