It is recommended to extend COVID-19 restrictions: Health Minister

From the point of view of the situation in hospitals, the most recommended solution is to extend the restrictions, but we will discuss this thoroughly on Wednesday, during the meeting of the Government Crisis Management Team, Minister of Health Adam Niedzielski said on Tuesday.

Majority of Poles grateful for their health during COVID-19 pandemic: survey

Most Poles have expressed gratitude for the health of their families during the over year-long COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study conducted by…

see more

In an interview with commercial broadcaster Polsat News, Mr Niedzielski assessed that the third wave of the pandemic is currently “sweeping through” Polish hospitals.

When asked about the opening of nurseries and kindergartens, he assured that it was a priority, hoping it would be in April.

When asked if it was possible to return to the regionalisation of the restrictions, the minister replied that “there is no space for this at the moment.”

On Tuesday, government spokesman Piotr Müller announced that “on Wednesday, no later than Thursday,” information on a possible extension of the existing pandemic restrictions and their scope will be released.

The obligation to cover the mouth and nose and keep 1.5 m away from other people remains unchanged. Shopping centres and malls remain closed, with the exception of: grocery stores, pharmacies and drugstores, press salons, bookstores. Hotel facilities remain closed (with the exception of workers’ hotels, as well as e.g. for medics, road transport drivers or soldiers).