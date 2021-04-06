WWII Museum in Gdańsk celebrates 4th anniversary of establishment

Nearly two million visitors, over 30 temporary exhibitions, almost 30 publications, seven seasons of archaeological research on Westerplatte, finding the remains of nine Polish soldiers and many other merits were mentioned in a summary of four years of operation of the Museum of the Second World War located in Gdańsk, northern Poland.

As the facility reported, some 12,436 new historical objects were acquired and over 1,700 lessons, classes and educational workshops, attended by a total of over 35,000 people, were held in that period.

Apart from its own publications, the museum made 196 short movies. Over 70 scientific and cultural events, including international and national conferences, debates, meetings with authors, concerts, theatre performances and multimedia displays were organised. The museum also signed 258 cooperation agreements with volunteers.

Among many activities carried out by the museum was the coordination of the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of WWII.

In the opinion of the director of the museum, Dr. Karol Nawrocki, the priority task for the facility was to build a new museum, commemorating the heroic defense of Westerplatte peninsula.

The Museum of the Second World War in Gdańsk was established on April 6, 2017, as a merger of the museum of the same name, founded in 2008, and the Museum of Westerplatte and the War of 1939, established in December 2015.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the facility carries out many projects online. Every day, materials related to WWII are posted on social media and on the website of the facility. The museum is also involved in initiatives related to the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic.