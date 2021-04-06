COVID-19: EC wants 70 pct of EU adult population vaccinated by summer

We will be able to achieve the goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the adult population by summer, the spokesman of the European Commission for health, Stefan De Keersmaecker, said at a press conference in Brussels on Tuesday.

COVID-19: We want everyone over 60 to be vaccinated in April: official

“Obtaining immunity is important to us, so we have the goal of vaccinating 70 pct of the adult population. If the Q1 deliveries, that were around 107 mln doses, are added to the expected amount of the second quarter vaccine – 360 mln doses (…) we will have enough doses to achieve our goal,” the representative of the European Commission said.

“Of course, these are assumptions based on the anticipated supply of vaccines, and it is up to the Member States to distribute them to the population,” he added.

According to statistics published last week by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the EU had not achieved its target of immunising 80 pct of health professionals and 80 pct of people aged 80 and over by the end of March 2021.

“Monitoring the implementation of COVID-19 vaccines (…) shows that the level of vaccine uptake is increasing, but at a pace that makes the achieving of goals a challenge in most countries,’ the ECDC concluded in the report.

The latest government report showed that as many as 6,665,384 vaccinations have been performed in Poland so far, including 2,074,033 individuals who have already received the second dose.