Import of used cars up by 73.6 pct y/y in March: report

In March 2021, no less than 90,717 used passenger cars and vans were brought to Poland from abroad, the Samar Institute reported on Tuesday. This is one of the highest monthly results of the last 13 years, and an increase by 73.6 percent year on year.

In total, in the first quarter of 2021, the number of registrations of imported cars amounted to 227,534 vehicles which is 5.3 percent more than the same period last year. According to Samar, if the trend continues, the year-round imports will exceed 900,000.

The Samar analysts pointed out that such a high growth rate is influenced by the low import figures from a year ago due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impact of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is also reflected in the growth in the number of new premium cars in Poland. In March 2021, a total of 10,132 new high-end cars were registered in Poland, 34 percent more than in February and 70.72 percent more than in the same period of 2020.

According to the report, the most popular brands among imported used cars are: Volkswagen, Opel and Ford; Audi is fourth, Renault is fifth, and BMW has been pushed to sixth place. The three leading brands constitute a total of nearly 30 percent of this year’s imports.

The most cars are imported from Germany, France and Belgium.

Samar reported that only in Warmińsko-Mazurskie and Świętokrzyskie provinces (northern and southern Poland respectively) the number of used cars imported from the beginning of the year is lower than last year. Most cars were registered in the Wielkopolskie province in the western part of the country.