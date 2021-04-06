Designer comes up with floating co-working space, inspired by bubbles and accessible only by KAJAK

According to the designer, the co-working space that floats on the river Vistula in Kraków, near Wawel Castle, offers workers an innovative space close to nature and is adapted to our COVID-era reality.

Agnieszka Białek/ Monolight Studios

And to limit access for outsiders and make the project even more ecological, people need to use a kayak to reach it.

Taking water bubbles as her starting point, Agnieszka Białek designed a structure of individual, private workspaces on floats that together make up a floating cell.

The co-working space is designed to be flexible: its elements can be arranged in different ways by changing their location on the Vistula river.

According to designer Agnieszka Białek’s website: “The concept uses new technologies and methods of creation and design. The structures exist as 3D virtual models that could be 3D-printed in the future using waterproof, recyclable materials.Agnieszka Białek/ Monolight Studios

Referring to the new social reality brought about by the pandemic, Białek’s Monolight Studio said: “The design provides protection of personal space and privacy for potential users.

“In times of social distancing, it creates a unique comfort zone and sense of security.”

It added: “The creative process was guided by ecological values, especially the limitation of degradation of natural ecosystems, allowing the coexistence of nature and architecture.

"The creative process was guided by ecological values, especially the limitation of degradation of natural ecosystems, allowing the coexistence of nature and architecture," says the website.Agnieszka Białek/ Monolight Studios

“It pays attention to distance and the presence of empty spaces, which will be the ones desired in the post-Covid reality.”

The co-working space is designed to have an hourly booking and to be open day and night.