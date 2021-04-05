Polish tennis player claims Masters 1000 title in Miami

With the victory, Hurkacz will break into the Top 20 in the FedEx ATP Rankings for the first time, moving from No. 37 to a career-high No. 16 on Monday.

Rhona Wise/PAP/EPA

Hubert Hurkacz became Poland’s first ATP Masters 1000 champion on Sunday after taking down 19-year-old Jannik Sinner 7-6, 6-4 in the Miami Open final.

On his way to the final, Hurkacz defeated four players from the top twenty, namely Denis Shapovalov (ranked 11th), Milos Raonic (19th), Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) and Andrei Rublev (8th).

Before this year’s competition in Miami, the Pole already had two ATP titles under his belt. All three triumphs were achieved in the US on hard surfaces – in 2019 he won in Winston-Salem and in January this year in Delray Beach.

With the victory, Hurkacz will break into the Top 20 in the FedEx ATP Rankings for the first time, moving from No. 37 to a career-high No. 16 on Monday.