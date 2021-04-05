Poland reports 9,902 new coronavirus cases on Monday, death toll at 64

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 9,902 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 64 deaths over the past 24h to Monday morning, against 22,947 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 32,656 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 31,927 recorded the day prior, including 3,269 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,213 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 412,774 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,009,308 people have recovered.

In all, 6,658,909 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,073,334 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.