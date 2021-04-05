Polish singer Krzysztof Krawczyk passes away

Polish renowned singer Krzysztof Krawczyk passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 74.

Krzysztof Krawczyk was hospitalised with the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 23. However, he managed to spend the Easter holidays at home, which he mentioned in a post on his Facebook page.

Sadly, his friend and manager Andrzej Kosmala announced the renowned singer’s death on Facebook today.

His famous songs include, “Bo jesteś Ty” (Because you are), “Jestem sobą” (I’m myself) and “Jak minął dzień” (How was your day).

The artist was 74 years old.