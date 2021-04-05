Łopienka – Greek Catholic Church in forsaken valley

One of the most visited tourist attractions in the Bieszczady Mountains, southeastern Poland, is the Paraskevi of Iconium Greek Catholic Church in Łopienka, which was erected in the 18th century.

For centuries, it has been a place of worship and pilgrimage, owing to the miraculous image of Our Lady of Łopień. The icon survived the war and post-war turmoil and can be seen in the church in Polańczyk.

The church is located in a picturesque valley, in the area of the former village of Łopienka, which was displaced after World War II. A deserted village, which also suffered a lot of damage during the war, was liquidated and the buildings were demolished or burned.

In the 1970s, the church was restored to its original, religious purpose. Since then, it has become a popular location for weddings and has attracted tourists all year round.

To get to the Greek Catholic church in Łopienka, head southeast via state road no. 84 from Sanok. Then, turn south in Lesko via road no. 893, then switch to road no. 894 in Hoczew. Ride down the road towards Dołżyca and turn right onto the observation track after reaching the car park “Pod Sinymi Wirami”.