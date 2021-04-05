COVID-19: 870,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine arrive in Poland

“On Monday, a shipment of 870,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Poland. They are being distributed to vaccination centres,” announced president of the Governmental Strategic Reserves Agency (RARS) Michał Kuczmierowski.

Moreover, he said that another batch of AstraZeneca vaccines will be delivered to Poland on Sunday, April 11.

“We are waiting for confirmation of the number of vaccines. The confirmed minimum delivery – according to the delivery schedule available on the government website – is 172,000 doses,” said Mr Kuczmierowski.

According to the schedule, in the coming weeks of April, further doses of Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines as well as the first delivery of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in Poland.

In total, the confirmed minimum deliveries include over 5.6 million doses, but as indicated on the government’s website, the declared volume of deliveries is approximately 7 million.

A report published by the government on Monday shows that a total of 8,078,060 doses of vaccines have been delivered to Poland so far, of which 7,186,140 doses have reached vaccination centers. There are 395,420 doses in stock, a further 496,500 doses are still in the process of delivery.

Vaccinations in Poland began on December 27 last year. The various providers include Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna. A total of 6,658,909 people have been vaccinated in Poland so far, including 4,585,575 who have received one dose and 2,073,334 who have been inoculated twice.