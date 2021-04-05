Youth more vulnerable to current insecurities: psychiatrist

Children and adolescents do not have the same mental resilience or ability to cope with insecurities brought about the current climate as adults, said doctor Anna Depukat, a psychiatrist from the Józef Babiński hospital in Kraków, southern Poland.

She stressed that the lack of contacts with peers, lack of exercise and being stuck in an apartment have a huge impact on the psychic condition of young people during the pandemic. As she added, mental disorders also depend on individual predispositions.

“We have to mitigate the influence of external factors that make us feel depressed or sad. If we do not do anything about it, the anxiety level will increase and may become dangerous to our health and even life,” doctor Depukat pointed out.

In order to keep negative emotions at bay, she particularly recommended exercise, sport and also conversation with loved ones, which, in her opinion, is invaluable. Ms Depukat added that one should not be afraid of contacting a professional – a psychologist or a psychiatrist.

She recalled the forecasts of prof. Janusz Heitzman from April 2020, who estimated that the number of people suffering from mental health problems may increase as high as 20 percent.

“Unfortunately, these forecasts come true, and they are confirmed not only by our daily practice in Babiński Hospital, but also by data on health conditions, even the most tragic – such as the increasing number of suicides. Suicide attempts are most often the consequence of depressive disorders among people who have not received support in time,” Ms Depukat said.

In 2020, as many as 475 suicides were recorded in the Małopolskie province alone.