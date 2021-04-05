Tennis: Sensational Hurkacz wins Miami Open

Hubert Hurkacz (seeded 26th) achieved his milestone success, winning the final of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Miami against the Italian Jannik Sinner (seeded 21st) 7:6, 6:4.

It is the third Masters-rank title in the 24-year-old Polish tennis player’s career, but this one is the most prestigious. Wrocław-born Hurkacz became the first Pole in history to win the singles title at the Masters 1000 event.

Hurkacz, who was ranked 37th place in the world before the tournament, faced Sinner for the first time, the Italian was classified six positions higher. He and the Italian are good friends, they have trained together on several occasions, and have already played twice in doubles this season.

On his way to the final, Hurkacz defeated four players from the top twenty, namely Denis Shapovalov (ranked 11th), Milos Raonic (19th), Stefanos Tsitsipas (5th) and Andrei Rublev (8th).

Before this year’s competition in Miami, the Pole already had two ATP titles under his belt. All three triumphs were achieved in the US on hard surfaces – in 2019 he won in Winston-Salem and in January this year in Delray Beach.

Thanks to Sunday’s success, Hurkacz rocketed up to 16th place in the ATP ranking, the highest in his career.

Hubert Hurkacz – Jannik Sinner 7:6 (7-4), 6:4