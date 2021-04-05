Wet Monday: the wettest holiday in Poland

On the second day of Easter, Poles celebrate Wet Monday, known as śmigus-dyngus in Polish. People pour water on each other in a tradition that goes back several centuries.

It is not known exactly, where this tradition originated, but similar customs can be found in other Central-Eastern Europe countries,” said ethnologist professor Wojciech Bęben. He pointed out the symbolism of the tradition with regard to the change of seasons.

“In the Czech Republic, Hungary and Ukraine, it is widely accepted that during the beginning of spring, pouring water on each other washes away dirt and gives vitality. It represents the end of the time of sadness, which is symbolised by winter, and the beginning of happiness symbolised by spring,” he added.

“The tradition of pouring water on one another in Poland goes back to the 14th century,” said Małgorzata Jaszczołt from the State Ethnographic Museum in Warsaw.

Śmigus-dyngus has also appeared in history as two separate customs. Śmigus was smacking each other with plant stems, while dyngus was associated with drenching someone with water.

“Over the centuries, the tradition has changed its connotations,” Jaszczołt remarks. “Back in the day, boys used to pour water on girls that they liked. Those that did not end up wet may have felt offended. In recent years, the custom has begun to lose this meaning and was rather replaced by pranks and sometimes even hooligan behavior. I think that nowadays, in the family, at home, pouring water on each other is still present and it has become accepted in this form. It’s good that this tradition still holds and we should cherish it,” she added.