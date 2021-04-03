COVID-19: Over 6.6 million vaccinations have been performed in Poland

In Poland, a total of 6,614,819 vaccinations have been performed, including 4 544 816 with the first dose and 2 070 003 with the second according to the Ministry of Health. The daily number of vaccinations was 137,934.

A total of 8,078,060 doses of vaccine were delivered to the country, and 7,186,140 doses were delivered to vaccination centres. 5,638 adverse reactions were recorded after the injections. 7,693 doses were disposed of.

Vaccinations in Poland began on December 27 last year. For now, they are performed with three different vaccines approved for the EU made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

According to the data of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, out of 4 million 571 thousand seniors from the 70+ group, 2.47 million people have been vaccinated and 966,000 more registered. In total, in the 70+ group, the percentage of people who have already been vaccinated or registered for vaccinations is 66 percent.

Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have already been received by 121,170 medics and 148,115 nurses. In addition, 28,165 dentists, 19,412 midwives, 19,095 pharmacists, 8,934 laboratory diagnosticians and 261 medical assistants were vaccinated with two doses.