COVID-19: 28,073 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 28,073 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,415,584 including 414,853 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 422,097 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 571 new fatalities, of which 145 were due to COVID-19 alone and 426 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 54,737.

According to the ministry, 467,178 people are quarantined and 1,945,994 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 414,853 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,209 out of 4,176 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 130,913,239 coronavirus cases, 2,852,509 deaths and 105,398,147 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 31,314,625, Brazil has the second most with 12,912,379 cases and India third with 12,392,260.