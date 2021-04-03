Poland reports 28,073 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 571

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 28,073 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 571 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 30,546 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 32,260 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 31,955 recorded the day prior, including 3,209 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,176 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 467,178 people are under quarantine. So far, 1,945,994 people have recovered.

In all, 6,614,819 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,070,003 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.