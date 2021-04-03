Eggs – not just for Easter!

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

In this episode of The Debrief, we speak to one of Poland’s top ornithologists about eggs and their symbolism in this time of Easter.

Host John Beauchamp speaks to Professor Piotr Tryjanowski from the Poznań University of Life Sciences about Easter eggs… and more!

In this week’s review:

• Poland to pump EUR 6.5 bln into Covid-stricken sectors

• Number of farms in Poland drops by 13 pct over decade

• Poland loses 2-1 to England at Wembley in World Cup qualifier

Why not drop me a line? You can get in touch with the show by writing to [email protected], and please remember to share, like and subscribe to The Debrief!