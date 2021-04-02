Covid-19 kills 138 Polish doctors, 131 nurses – ministry

Andrzej Lange/PAP

The coronavirus epidemic has led to the deaths of 138 Polish doctors and 131 nurses, the Health Ministry’s data show.

From the start of the epidemic in the spring of 2020 to March 29, 2021, 23,095 Polish doctors, 59,012 nurses, 5,833 midwives, 4,213 paramedics, 2,903 pharmacists, 2,403 dentists, 1,994 lab technicians and 36 assistant doctors were infected with Covid-19.

Apart from the 138 doctors and 131 nurses, the disease has killed 19 midwives, 16 dentists, 16 paramedics, 12 pharmacists and four assistant doctors.

So far, the coronavirus has infected 2,387,511 Poles of whom 54,165 have died.