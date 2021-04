Scientists from Casimir the Great University in Bydgoszcz are using corn waste to create elements of protective masks for firefighters.

Instead of environmentally unfriendly plastics, they use biodegradable polymers from corn stalks. The prototypes are already being tested by volunteer firefighters.

“In fact, they were very satisfied, they only asked for the proper colours of the adapters to appear,” said Marek Macko PhD, from Casimir the Great University.