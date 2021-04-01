World’s smallest business jet is now the world’s FASTEST business jet

Faster, smaller, better: According to its owners, the FLARIS LAR 1 should be seen in a category all of its own, as the most economical and smallest available passenger plane in the world, referring to it as a ‘High Speed Personal Jet’.

The world’s smallest business jet has now been named the fastest single-engine jet of its type, after breaking air speed records.

During over 30 hours of inflight testing, the 2 million euro, five-seat Flaris LAR 1 powered by a single Williams FJ33-5A turbofan engine flew at a ‘true airspeed of 470km/h (250kts) at an altitude of 3,050 meters.

This outpaces the previous fastest plane, the Mooney Acclaim, which had been recorded travelling at 242kts.

Rafał Ładziński, programme director of Flaris, said: “We are proud of the progress of the trials and it is not the end of our possibilities.

“Flaris Lar1 already meets our assumptions. It will transport four people 2,500 km in less than 3.5 hours.”

Making its maiden flight nearly two years ago, the plane needs only 200 metres of runway to take-off, which is five times less than a typical light or very light jet.

Writing on its website, the company which is based in the village of Podgórzyn near the Czechia border said: “The rate of climb is equal to 1,800 meters per minute (6,000 feet per minute), which is unprecedented among light business jets. Such rate of climb is comparable to that of combat-trainer aircraft.”

But not only is the Flaris LAR1 faster than its competitors, it is also more eco-friendly with fuel consumption of below 120 litres per flight hour which is a third of typical very light jets and half of typical single-engine business turboprop aircraft.

One of the unique safety features of the aircraft is a parachute in its nose which can dispatch if the engine fails and it can also glide a distance of 18 km without propulsion for every 1 km of height loss.

And due to its unique lift-to-drag ratio this allows the plane to land in unconventional areas should the need arise.