Pawsome! Animal shelter opens ‘window of life’ to save abandoned cats and dogs

Organised by the Łódź Animal Care Society in cooperation with the Aleksandrów Łódzki town hall, the initiative offers a safe spot for people to leave puppies and kittens between 6 months and 6 weeks old.

Roman Zawistowski/PAP

A new “window of life” for cats and dogs has opened in the town of Aleksandrów Łódzki to give abandoned animals the chance to survive and find a new home.

People can leave their unwanted pets for free, without further consequences, as long as they sign up the animals' mother for free sterilisation, so that she does not get pregnant again.Roman Zawistowski/PAP

People can do this for free, without further consequences, as long as they sign up the animals’ mother for free sterilisation, so that she does not get pregnant again.

Writing on Facebook, the animal rescue organisation said: “The program has one goal – to reduce homelessness – we will not take responsibility for some puppies / kittens when the owner leads to the birth of another one again in six months – this is a vicious cycle.”

Amanda Chudek from the Lodz Animal Care Society added: “Thanks to the action, it may be possible to avoid abandoning the animals, because leaving them to their fate is often tantamount to a death sentence.”Roman Zawistowski/PAP

The initiative has now been flooded with praise by internet users.

One woman posted: “Aleksandrów Łódzki ❤️ You are the best !!! ❤️ A great initiative! May others follow your example.”

Another wrote: “Great initiative … may such initiatives arise in other cities.”

While one man said simply: “A great initiative. My 100% support.”

The “window of life” (okno życia) initiative was originally set up as a place where people can leave babies that they cannot or do not want to raise themselves.