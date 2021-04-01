Poland’s 2021 National Census begins on Thursday

The 2021 National Census of Population and Housing began in Poland on Thursday. It is carried out every 10 years – the last one took place in 2011. Participation in the study is compulsory.

The head of Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Dominik Rozkrut, emphasised the importance of the information obtained in this way for the economic policy of the state. He stressed that thanks to the information obtained during the study, it is possible, inter alia, to better conduct development and support policy.

He also encouraged Poles to take part in the census online. By 10.30 a.m. 31,000 people have already done so.

“Anyone who would like to take part in the census not online, but by telephone, can call our helpline,” Mr Rozkrut added. The helpline number is 22 27 99 999.

The amendment to the Act on the National Census is waiting for the President’s signature. It extends the study duration by three months until September 30, 2021. It was originally assumed to be concluded on June 30.