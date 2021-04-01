COVID-19 vaccines roll-out ‘unacceptably slow’ in Europe: WHO

“Vaccines present our best way out of this pandemic. Not only do they work, they are also highly effective in preventing infection. However, the roll-out of these vaccines is unacceptably slow,” said Dr Hans Kluge, head of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Europe.

“Let me be clear: we must speed up the process by ramping up manufacturing, reducing barriers to administering vaccines, and using every single vial we have in stock, now,” he added.

Last week, 1.6 million new infections and nearly 24,000 deaths were recorded in Europe.

“Only five weeks ago, the weekly number of new cases in Europe had dipped to under one million, but now the region’s situation is more worrying than we have seen in several months,” said Dr Dorit Nitzan, Regional Emergency Director for WHO Europe.

She pointed out, there is a danger that Easter travel and meetings will make things worse. “Many countries have introduced new, necessary restrictions and everyone should adhere to them” she noted.

It also reported that the B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant initially detected in the UK is already the dominant variant of the pathogen in Europe. This variant is more contagious and may increase the risk of hospitalisation.

The organisation emphasised that lockdowns should generally be avoided and the focus should be on smaller scale, well targeted activities while national restrictions are necessary when the healthcare system loses its ability to provide adequate care for patients.

Dr Kluge also appealed to richer countries that have already vaccinated the most vulnerable groups to donate excess vaccines to poorer countries.